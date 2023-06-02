Will streamline release of scholarships: K'taka Min

We’ll streamline release of scholarships to students, says Karnataka minister

After reviewing his department here, Mahadevappa said that the timely release of scholarship for students was one of the major tasks

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 03:03 ist
Former Karnataka minister H C Mahadevappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Thursday said that the department would streamline the system to release scholarships to all students in the state.

After reviewing his department here, Mahadevappa said that the timely release of scholarship for students was one of the major tasks of this department as it played a crucial role in several poor children completing their studies.

Also Read | Maharashtra: SSC results declared; overall pass percentage at 93.83
 

"We have sworn in under the Constitution and are obligated to discharge pro-people duties. The delay in release of scholarships causes unnecessary tension among students, who will be under pressure to pay their fees by several institutes," he said.

H C Mahadevappa
Scholarships
Karnataka
Karnataka News

