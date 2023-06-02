We’ll streamline release of scholarships to students, says Karnataka minister

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa on Thursday said that the department would streamline the system to release scholarships to all students in the state.

After reviewing his department here, Mahadevappa said that the timely release of scholarship for students was one of the major tasks of this department as it played a crucial role in several poor children completing their studies.

"We have sworn in under the Constitution and are obligated to discharge pro-people duties. The delay in release of scholarships causes unnecessary tension among students, who will be under pressure to pay their fees by several institutes," he said.