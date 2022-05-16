We’re proud of nation, national anthem: Zameer

  May 16 2022
  • updated: May 17 2022, 02:36 ist

Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said the national anthem has been sung in Urdu schools for a long time and slammed claims that suggest otherwise.  

“Our nation and national anthem are our pride,” Khan said, hitting out at Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik.

“We don’t have to learn to sing the national anthem from him.” 

Muthalik had claimed that the national anthem isn’t sung in madrasas. 

In a tweet, Khan said, “We are children of Bharathambe. We, too, have immense respect for the nation and the national anthem. Some are trying to spread poison by claiming that the national anthem isn’t sung in Urdu schools. It’s just a political gimmick.” 

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded action against Bajrang Dal workers for reportedly imparting arms training to youngsters in Madikeri.

“Do we have a home minister or education minister in Karnataka? Is the government still alive?” he said. 

The Congress leader said BJP lawmakers Appachu Ranjan, K G Bopaiah and Suja Kushalappa participated in the Shaurya Prashikshan event of Bajrang
Dal.

“Do they have any commitment towards our Constitution? Arms training is against the law. The home minister should file a case against the leaders of Bajrang Dal & arrest them,” he said, adding that the education minister should take action against the school authorities for allowing Bajrang Dal to organise “illegal activities”. 

 

