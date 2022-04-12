'We want justice': Brother of contractor who killed self demands Eshwarappa's arrest

Sibling of contractor Santosh Patil who ended his life at a lodge at Udupi on Tuesday stated that his last rites would not be conducted until Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa is arrested.

We want justice for our brother as he took the extreme step with the department not releasing his bills of Rs 4 crore for the works implemented in Hindalga Gram Panchayat in Belagavi taluk, his brother Prashant Patil said.

Santosh Patil, a native of Badas village in Belagavi taluk and resident of Vijay Nagar had been working as a contractor. He was also a Hindu Vahini secretary. He had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent commission through his associates for releasing bill dues of Rs 4 crore in a letter written to PM Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on March 11.

He had also held a meeting with senior BJP leaders in New Delhi and apprised them about his plight.

Santosh on Monday late had sent a death note through WhatsApp accusing Eshwarappa for his death and sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa for his wife and son.

As the message went viral on Tuesday, City Police began the search for him but found his house at Vijay Nagar locked. His cell phone location was traced to Udupi and by noon, his body was found in a lodge.

Speaking to reporters, Santosh’s sibling Prashant Patil blamed Eshwarappa for his death and pleaded for justice for his brother who had fallen prey to corruption.

He said that Santosh had informed him of the Rs 4 crore bills and the commission during interactions. He informed that Santosh and Eshwarappa knew each other, else he would not have access to the ministers’ residence.

BJP distances itself from allegations

BJP refuted allegations made by contractor Santosh Patil against Eshwarappa or his association with the party. BJP National General Secretary In-charge of State Arun Singh told reporters on Tuesday that BJP has been giving honest governance and none of the ministers in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet were involved in corruption.

BJP Belagavi Rural Block President Dhananjay Jadhav said that Santosh was not associated with the party.

"Some contractors who were subleased works had complained to us that Santosh cheated them by assuring that work orders were issued to him and they could do piece works at Hindalga Gram Panchayat for which they had paid him a commission of Rs 92 lakh. He did not turn up later. Santosh had assured to repay them after they approached us for justice," he said.

Impartial probe needed

MLA P Rajeev demanded that an impartial probe be conducted into the death of Santosh.

On the sidelines of a BJP meeting on Tuesday, Rajeev said that there should not be politics over the death of anybody, adding that the party does not want to cover up the case.

He acknowledged that corruption exists at different levels and officials and elected representatives of all political parties should work to eradicate it.