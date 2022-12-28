Web-based system to help property buyers in Karnataka: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the government would come out with a web-based system in which citizens can access all necessary property documents. This will help buyers and sellers of properties.
Replying to a question raised on behalf of Congress’ K Govindaraju, Ashoka concurred that in the absence of genuine documents, purchasers fall prey to illegal properties.
‘Answer all issues’
“The online system would answer all issues like: which is a lake bed?, does the property come under green zone as per the masterplan? is it on a stormwater drain or power line? This will prevent the purchaser from being misled,” Ashoka said.
Read | How millennials are redefining the Indian housing sector
He said once the new system becomes operational, purchasers of property need not depend on any information from sub-registrar offices.
“The purchaser can access it on his computer. It will give all required details,” he said, adding that the new system was being piloted in Ballari to study its efficacy.
On behalf of Govindaraju, JD(S) member K A Thippeswamy alleged that corruption in the revenue department, especially in sub-registrar offices, was rampant.
“The government needs to come out with a mechanism to make these offices more transparent and curb corruption,” he said.
Ashoka pointed out that every government in the past tried its best to curb corruption.
“We are also trying our best. With the new system, we’re hoping to bring down corruption to the maximum possible,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy
Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira
ChatGPT explains why AIs like ChatGPT need regulation
Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts
Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year
28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota