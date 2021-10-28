Webinar to create awareness on breast cancer today

Creating awareness on Breast Cancer, DH Brandspot, in association with the Manipal Hospitals, has organised a webinar on Friday.

The event will focus on ‘Youngsters Stay Informed about Breast Cancer --- Early Detection key to Prevention’.

Renowned doctors from Manipal Hospitals will take part in the webinar and offer insight into early symptoms of breast cancer, treatment, lifestyle changes besides trying to reduce the fear of breast cancer among women.

According to doctors, every year about 1.7 lakh new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in India, of which only 2 per cent of patients are detected on screening. Oncologists have attributed this to the lag in early detection, especially among the younger population of women. Interested visit --- https://bit.ly/3nrX3ci --- to join the webinar.