What are green crackers? Karnataka defines it after High Court rap

After being pulled up by the High Court for not defining green crackers, the Karnataka government issued an order 'to bring in more clarity' on the concept of such crackers.

The order said that green crackers did not contain harmful chemicals and can be identified through a distinct green logo of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), along with Quick Response (QR) codes.

Citing the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the order by Anjum Parvez, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (Disaster Management), said that absence of harmful chemicals "considerably" reduced air pollution due to green crackers. "These crackers are less harmful in comparison to conventional firecrackers."

The new formulation developed by CSIR-NEERI was used to manufacture these crackers available as sparklers, flowerpots etc.

What are green crackers?

According to the definition of green crackers attached with the order, the new and improved formulations ensured reduction in particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Compared with conventional composition for a given category of crackers, there was a minimum of 30% reduction in emissions. ".. a minimum of PM reduction of 20% and rest 10% of gaseous emission (mass of gases emitted based on composition)," the order said.

On Thursday, High Court had pulled up the state government over the issue. Observing that there was a lack of awareness regarding green crackers, the Court had said that the previous orders on such crackers were ineffective as the state had not bothered to lay down the meaning of green crackers.