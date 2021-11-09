When will you start midday meals? Karnataka HC asks government

The High Court has directed the government to submit a compliance report indicating as to within what time hot cooked midday meals will be provided to children in government schools and anganwadis.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi gave this direction after the counsel for the petitioners in the PIL submitted that even though anganwadis had opened, children were not provided midday meals.

The government advocate submitted that schools had opened in two batches, in pre-lunch and post-lunch sessions.

However, hot cooked mid day meals are not yet provided to the children as schools are not operational for the whole day.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that even if anganwadi schools are opened for shorter durations, nutrition is required for the children and they cannot be denied midday meals.

“The additional government advocate shall report compliance as to within what time they will resume hot cooked mid day meals at government and anganwadi schools,” the bench said.

The court is hearing a PIL filed by M Radha and two others, seeking directions for resumption of midday meal scheme in schools and anganwadis.

