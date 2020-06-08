Wholesalers to carry out business in Central Market from today

Wholesale vendors, who were shifted to APMC yard in Baikampady from Central Market following the directions of Mangaluru City Corporation two and a half months ago, have decided to carry out business in the Central Market from Tuesday.

To maintain social distance in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19, the wholesalers from the Market were shifted to the APMC yard on April 8. Now, the lockdown has been completed.

“We are ready to carry out the business in Central Market. The district administration and the MCC should give us an opportunity to carry out the business. Police security should also be provided,” Central Market Merchants' Association president M Mustafa Kunhi told mediapersons.

Stating that the Market had 151 wholesalers and 337 retail vendors, Mustafa said wholesalers had shifted to the APMC yard on April 8.

Retailers could not carry out business owing to the lockdown. “Initially, we will commence our business from the Market. Later, we will urge the MCC to allow retailers to carry out the business.”

He said the wholesalers were carrying out business outside the market and there was no issues with regard to social distancing. The merchants are in distress.

“We were not carrying out business illegally in the Market. We all had licence from the MCC and were paying the rent as well. As many as 103 retailers were carrying out business in stalls and 234 retailers were carry out business inside the yard of the Market,” he said.

Association Legal Advisor Manmohan Jois said, "The High Court has issued a stay order for shifting of traders and demolition of the Central Market old building. Central Market is a sub yard of the APMC. Hence, the MCC does not have any power in it. The MCC should take prior permission from the State government to take up activities.”