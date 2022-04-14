'Why didn't Hebbalkar ask contractor on work order'?

BJP state general secretaries Mahesh Tenginkai and Ashwathnarayan on Thursday sought to know why Belgaum Rural MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar didn’t question contractor Santosh Patil for carrying out works without work order in her constituency.

In a joint press meet held here, the BJP leaders raised several questions,” Who had submitted the work proposal? Who approved the work? Had Santosh Patil obtained a work order for works worth Rs 4 crore? Lakshmi Hebbalkar as MLA of the constituency should have asked these questions. But she didn’t do it. Instead, she is attacking the BJP for the contractor’s death,” they charged.

“This is a toolkit to target Eshwarappa. The RDPR minister has already made it clear that he is ready to extend his support for any probe on the episode. But the Congress leaders are misleading the people,” the BJP leaders alleged.

They further said that Santosh Patil was not a BJP worker. In the 2018 Assembly election, he had worked for Congress candidate Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

"A case had been registered against him (Patil) for misusing Rahul Gandhi’s letterhead. There’s no connection whatsoever between Santosh and the BJP," the BJP leaders said.

