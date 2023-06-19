Why is Kempanna silent after Congress came to power?: Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he wanted to know where D Kempanna, the president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, was now.

Kempanna had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the previous BJP regime, alleging that 40% commission was being demanded to clear contractors’ bills for various works.

The latter is maintaining a stoic silence over the ruling Congress stopping various development works, the former CM said.

After a meeting of senior leaders at the BJP office, Bommai said the Congress government was showing more interest in stopping ongoing works, alleging corruption.

“Kempanna, who acted on behalf of Congress during our time, is not speaking any word about stopping these works,” he alleged.

He charged that soon the rainy season will start and these abruptly stopped works may not resume.

“As a result, there will be a huge pile-up of works, whose benefits the stakeholders will be deprived of,” Bommai said.

Without taking names, he said some ministers in the present dispensation were busy fixing commission for works.

“Kempanna, who was a crusader in our times, is maintaining silence now,” the former CM added.