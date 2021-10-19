Why no action against Ugrappa: Eshwarappa asks Congress

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday slammed the Congress and asked why no action was taken against former MP V S Ugrappa in connection with the alleged whispering that took place between him and another Congress leader M A Saleem about KPCC President D K Shivakumar at a recent press meet.

Speaking to media persons at Kalaburagi Airport, the minister said Saleem has been suspended from the party but Ugrappa has been served a notice. "Why didn't Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah speak about it?" he asked.

"Siddaramaiah has not given any statement so far even though leaders of his party were heard whispering about the corruption of the KPCC president. There is politics behind it. The Congress which claims to be pro-minority has punished a Muslim leader. The party has reached a dismal state. Siddaramaiah should speak about the discrimination in taking disciplinary action," Eshwarappa told.

Siddaramaiah who has the habit of speaking lightly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai remained silent, he asked.

