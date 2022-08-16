Why put Savarkar's photo in Muslim area? Siddaramaiah asks BJP

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating communal tension in Shivamogga and described Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as “a puppet in the hands of the RSS”.

Siddaramaiah was responding to claims made by senior BJP lawmaker KS Eshwarappa that the Shivamogga incident had Congress’ involvement.

“The BJP has jaundiced eyes towards Congress. They blame us for everything,” he said. “They tried to put Savarkar’s photo in a Muslim area. Let them put up whatever photo, no problem. But, why do that in a Muslim area? And, why did they say no to Tipu Sultan’s photo?” he said.

The Congress, Siddaramaiah said, has nothing to do with the Shivamogga incident.

The former chief minister dared the BJP to ban the SDPI and PFI. “If you have evidence that they’re causing communal disturbance, ban them. You’re in power,” he said. “But, don’t pinch the baby and then swing the cradle. The CM visited Praveen Nettaru’s house, and not two Muslims who also died. Why no compensation for them?”

Asked to comment on Bommai’s statement of being committed to the RSS’ ideology, Siddaramaiah said: “What else can you expect? He’s a puppet in the hands of the RSS.”

Also read: Karnataka home minister appeals for peace in Shivamogga

KSE meets Bommai

Earlier in the day, former minister KS Eshwarappa met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the Shivamogga situation. Eshwarappa is the Shimoga City MLA.

“The man who removed Savarkar’s photo is an SDPI worker whose wife is a Congress councillor,” Eshwarappa said, demanding an apology from the Congress. “Because [Congress] supported SDPI all along, the situation has come to this.”

Eshwarappa said he asked Bommai to ensure strict action. “Shivamogga people are peace-loving. Hindus and Muslims are living with brotherhood. But, there are outsiders, from Kerala, anti-national people trying to create such incidents,” he said.

Asked if he would appeal for peace ahead of the Ganesha festival, Eshwarappa refused. "Why should I appeal? Should we appeal to celebrate our festival? Have we come in the way of [Muslim] festivals when they take out processions? You are in India. If you come in the way of Hindus celebrating Ganesha festival, you'll face trouble," he said. "If Hindu society rises, then Muslim goondas will not survive." Eshwarappa clarified that not all Muslims are goondas. "I tell Muslims elders to put some sense into their youngsters."