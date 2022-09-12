'Why should girls be denied rights for wearing hijab?'

'Why should girls be denied rights for wearing hijab?', petitioners ask Supreme Court

The counsel for the petitioners said the students' rights of freedom of conscience, privacy, dignity and to have access to education have been denied

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court was on Monday told that the school girls have not committed a crime by putting a hijab on their head yet they are being denied their rights including the right to education.

"What is the crime these little girls are committing? Putting a piece of cloth on their head, because of this, all rights are denied to them. One who puts hijab must not be looked like a caricature but with dignity," senior advocate Yusuf Muchhala submitted before a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, on behalf of the petitioners.

The court was hearing arguments on the fourth day against the Karnataka High Court's judgement of March 15 upholding ban on hijab in Pre University Colleges.

Maintaining that previous students had till recent years continued to wear hijab without any hindrance, he contended the High Court should not have gone into issue whether hijab was an essential religious practice by interpreting the Quran.

The bench, however, said the High Court did not have the option as the petitioners themselves claimed it to be an essential religious practice.

Read | Not fair to compare Sikh turban with hijab, says SC

The counsel, for his part, said the High Court should have kept its hands off as it did not have expertise on the field.

Citing the right to privacy judgement in K S Puttaswamy case, he said the students' rights of freedom of conscience, privacy, dignity and to have access to education have been denied. He also submitted choice of dress and apparel are also part of the right to privacy.

"We have to see from view of need for awareness of sensitivity. Cultural and religious diversity can be accommodated. If turban can be allowed, why should I be put under discrimination...it won't lead to disharmony," he said.

"Whether hijab is a fundamental right or not is applicable here. The question here is not about religious denomination but an individual's fundamental right," the counsel added.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, also arguing for petitioners, including a Sikh woman, said it is a matter of religion, culture, conscience, culture, and dignity.

He also said there is no binary like obligatory and non-obligatory in Islam. "What is in Quran is obligatory and what the prophet interpreted it is also obligatory. This is a critical thing to keep in mind," he said.

Distinguishing burqa, hijab and jilbab through pictures, he said cultural identity is important, while subscribing to the dress code.

"Hijab is a screen as per the Quran and it is religion or culture. 'Ghoonghat' is considered very essential in UP or North India. When you go to the Gurudwara people always cover their head. This is culture. In mosques, some countries people don't cover their head, but in India everybody wears a head cover. This is culture," he said.

The court put the matter for further hearing on September 14.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Karnataka
Hijab
Hijab row
Right to Education

What's Brewing

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

 