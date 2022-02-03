Wild elephant tramples man to death in Karnataka

Wild elephant tramples man to death in Karnataka

A 56-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kolavige adjoining Veeranahosahalli forest of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur,
  • Feb 03 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 03:39 ist
Tusker at Nagapura Girijana Rehabilitation Centre, in Hunsur taluk, Mysuru district, on Thursday.DH Photo

A 56-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kolavige adjoining Veeranahosahalli forest of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk.

Rajesh of Kolavige is deceased. The elephant attacked him and later entered Nagapura Girijana Rehabilitation Centre and damaged the house in the 6th block.

Later, it entered the Government High School. However, no untoward incident occurred there.

When the students assembled for morning prayer, the school authorities received information about the elephant coming towards the school. Thus, the school authorities managed to send the children inside classrooms.

The elephant entered the school premises and moved around for a few minutes, before leaving it, said the school head Lakshman.

The tusker also destroyed crops at the Tibetan colony and also damaged a hut. The Forest department officials tried to drive away the elephant back to the forest.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
elephant
India News
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

How Aadhaar helped lost K'taka kid reunite with family

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Explained: How to calculate tax on income from crypto

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Elizabeth II's reign a second 'golden age' for Britain?

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Saving for a rainy day? Your umbrella just got costlier

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Covid breathalyser test for mass screening developed

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Direction easier but didn't make me money: Belawadi

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

Here’s what we know about Omicron’s 'sister' BA.2

 