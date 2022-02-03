Wild elephant tramples man to death in Karnataka

A 56-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kolavige adjoining Veeranahosahalli forest of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk.

Rajesh of Kolavige is deceased. The elephant attacked him and later entered Nagapura Girijana Rehabilitation Centre and damaged the house in the 6th block.

Later, it entered the Government High School. However, no untoward incident occurred there.

When the students assembled for morning prayer, the school authorities received information about the elephant coming towards the school. Thus, the school authorities managed to send the children inside classrooms.

The elephant entered the school premises and moved around for a few minutes, before leaving it, said the school head Lakshman.

The tusker also destroyed crops at the Tibetan colony and also damaged a hut. The Forest department officials tried to drive away the elephant back to the forest.

