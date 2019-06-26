Wild jumbo injures student in Kodagu

A student was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked him at Bittangala village near Virajpet, on Wednesday.

Chandan (13), a student of class 7 at Government Higher Primary School, Bittangala, is the injured.

He was on way to school at 8.40 am, along with is friends, when a wild elephant suddenly attacked him.

The other students have escaped unhurt.

Chandan has suffered injuries on his head, abdomen, hands and legs as the elephant has stabbed him with its tusks. He was admitted to the district hospital after providing first aid at Virajpet hospital. Chandan has received eight stitches on his head.

Villagers, led by Kolathanda Raghu, have urged the forest department to take measures to control wild elephant menace in Bittangala.

In another incident in Kannangala in Siddapura, labourers Kamala (51) and Ammalu (65) were injured following wild elephant attack.

The injured were treated at Virajpet taluk hospital and are out of danger.