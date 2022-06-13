Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Bhogeshwara’, a 60-year-old elephant popularly known as ‘Mr Kabini’, died of natural causes, triggering an outpouring of grief on the social media.

The majestic elephant, a photographer’s delight for its long tusks, was a common sight at the Kabini backwaters and in the Nagarahole and Bandipur ranges. It is said to be Asia’s longest-tusked jumbo.

Forest department personnel on patrol found the carcass of the animal at Kabini backwaters near Suthanahalla in Gundre range under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. They suspect the jumbo might have died around three days ago.

The Asiatic elephant was the favourite of wildlife enthusiasts. Filmmaker Kalyan Verma, also the producer of Wild Karnataka, posted on Twitter, “The largest-tusked Asian elephant died in Kabini today. I have been following him for 6 years and will miss him dearly.”

Photographer G S Ravishankar said Bhogeshwara had its own charm. “It is painful to learn about its death,” he said.

According to Gundre Range Forest Officer Amruthesh, there was no external injury on the body of the elephant. Prima facie, it appears that the death was neither due to fight nor poisoning. As per the post mortem report, the elephant died of natural causes. Both the tusks were intact.

Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda said he was pained after learning about the death of Bhogeshwara.