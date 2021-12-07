'Will appoint president to Yakshagana Academy after Council polls'

Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar said that the president of Yakshagana Academy will be appointed soon after the Council elections.

Owing to the model code of conduct, the president could not be appointed. Steps will be taken to appoint the president on a priority basis after the model code of conduct ends, he added.

The post of the Yakshagana Academy president was lying vacant after M A Hegde died on April 13, 2021. Yakshagana artists and members were expressing discomfiture over the vacancy for the last few months.

Though Yakshagana Academy awards for 2020 were announced, they are yet to be presented.

Check out the latest videos from DH: