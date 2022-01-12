Will decide on Congress Mekedatu march, says Karnataka Home Minister Jnanedra after HC rap

Following a rap by the High Court, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the state government will take a decision on curbing the Congress’ Mekedatu foot march that entered its fourth day Wednesday amid spiralling Covid-19 cases.

“The HC has given us a day’s time. We’re getting details from our advocate-general. The CM will also study this and then we will decide,” Jnanendra said.

Earlier in the day, an HC division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj came down heavily on the Basavaraj Bommai administration on why rallies, especially the Congress’ padayatra, are being allowed.

“I think the Congress will, on their own, stop the march now. Otherwise, we will take a call on what to do anyway,” Jnanendra said. “Being a responsible Opposition, the HC has equally come down hard on the Congress asking them if they have permission to carry out the march and why they chose this time,” he said.

The minister maintained that the government is not helpless. “We have filed FIRs and action is being taken. But, the Congress is being adamant saying they don’t care for the FIRs,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah initially said the party is ready to face the consequences. Later, he said the Congress will honour the HC order. “Let’s see what the court orders,” he said. “No protest is done after taking permission. It is only informed.”

Day four of the Mekedatu march will take the Congress leaders from Chikkenahalli to Ramanagara, a distance of 15 km.

One more Cong leader tests positive

Former minister and Gauribidanur MLA NH Shivashankara Reddy, who took part in the Congress’ Mekedatu foot march, has isolated himself at home after testing positive for Covid-19. In a social media post, Reddy said he tested positive in a rapid antigen test. Congress leaders HM Revanna and CM Ibrahim also tested positive earlier this week.

Third FIR

Meanwhile, the police have registered a third FIR naming 64 Congress leaders and supporters for defying Covid-19 curbs during the foot march on Tuesday. The FIR names DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, DK Suresh, S Ravi, R Dhruvanarayana, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikmadu, HC Mahadevappa, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others.

