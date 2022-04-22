Will dissolve JD(S), if fails to fulfill promise: HDK

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy announced that he would dissolve JD(S) party in Karnataka if he fails to implement the Pancha Ratna programme after coming to power in Karnataka.

Inaugurating the Janata Jaladhare programme organised by District JD(S) unit at Kumsi near Shivamogga on Friday, he said, he has framed projects on education, health, housing, and employment and self-reliant life and he would announce them soon. People must get quality health care in gram panchayat limits around the clock for any disease. Farmers must not become borrowers of loans. Children of poor families must get quality education from classes 1 to 12th free of cost. Government schools and colleges will be on par with educational institutes. Betides, each family will get employment and self-employment would be promoted. "I don't announce them when elections are declared, but very soon," he added.

He also promised that he would provide a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 to widows, unmarried women and persons with physical disabilities if the party is voted to power. "I don't bring money from my home. But people have contributed to the state's exchequer. But my party struggles to win 30 to 40 seats in Karnataka. So what can I do",? he questioned and said voters must back JD(S) candidates in the next assembly polls.

Recalling the past, he said he had waived off farm loans to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore when he was chief minister during JD(S)-Congress coalition government. "I could have easily escaped from the responsibility by saying that this is a coalition government and he has no majority. I did not seek commission from anyone then."

Charging BJP leaders, he said voters must know the assets of BJP leaders before 2006 and after they came to power. They looted public money in the name of development and their corruption is evident. "But you (voters) back BJP in the polls." He also claimed that he had increased the monthly pension of widows and persons with disabilities from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 in 2018 without taking a commission from any beneficiary.

He also urged voters of Shivamogga Rural Assembly Constituency to back Sharada Pooryanaik in the next assembly polls and send her to the assembly. "We will make her minister if the party is voted to power.

