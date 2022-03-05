Will face next Karnataka elections under collective leadership: BSY

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that he would tour the state after the budget session with other leaders to bring BJP to power on its own next year under collective leadership.

Speaking after receiving felicitation in Raithabhimana programme in Shikaripur town on Saturday, he said, "I came to Shikaripur from other place. But people of the taluk made me chief minister. I can never repay your debt even in my next birth. Let us bring BJP to power on the basis of the budget presented by CM Basavaraj Bommai."

He said the project aimed at filling 250 tanks of 110 villages in Shikaripur taluk from the Tungabhadra river has been implemented through a 38-km long pipeline. Such a project has not been implemented in any part of the state.

According to Yediyurappa, he might have released money for the project when he was in power, but MP B Y Raghavendra and other leaders monitored the work round the clock.

He said the underground water levels will improve with the filling of tanks. Farmers can reap a good harvest in a year easily. Besides, they don't need to drill borewells in their field. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must think on these lines, he said.

He also claimed that Shikaripur has been developed into a model taluk in the state. People of Karnataka are seeing irrigation facilities in Shikaripur. He promised that he would work for the welfare of people of Shikaripur till his last breath.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: