Will form SIT to crack down on land mafia-officials nexus: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he will assemble a special investigation team (SIT) to go after people who have usurped precious government land by creating bogus documents.

Bommai said this in the Assembly where he also announced that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will investigate two specific cases of land-grabbing in Bengaluru North and Bengaluru South taluks where KAS officers are allegedly involved.

“An SIT comprising the revenue principal secretary will be constituted. This will take up a special drive focussing on government lands that have been transferred to individuals in the recent past based on handwritten records and other such things. We will book criminal cases and make sure those involved are punished,” Bommai said.

Also Read | Government did not succumb to Congress pressure on Mekedatu: Basavaraj Bommai

He said this in response to land-grabbing cases raised by senior JD(S) MLA AT Ramaswamy.

The MLA flashed documents to say no action has been taken against KAS officer K Ranganath. He said in July 2020 the then revenue principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad - he is now the CM’s principal secretary - recommended the chief secretary to suspend Ranganath for irregularities in the transfer of 37 acres of gomala land to private persons during his tenure as Bengaluru North assistant commissioner.

The other case raised by Ramaswamy was a March 2021 order issued by the then Bengaluru South assistant commissioner MG Shivanna handing over 1.2 acres of Mufat Kaval land in survey number 63 of Hulimavu to one Toti Yellappa on the claim that the land was granted to him way back in 1957. “Toti Yellappa died in 1997, but an order was issued in his favour based on a handwritten pahani where his name was fraudulently inserted,” Ramaswamy said, adding that the officer in question defended his action saying it was “in good faith” and that he cannot be punished for that. "Forget action. The officer got promoted to Bengaluru North," Ramaswamy said.

Bommai had to intervene after MLAs went after Revenue Minister R Ashoka for saying he cannot act against assistant commissioners as they come under the DPAR. "In Ranganath's case, I did take action. The file is with the chief secretary."

Admitting that creating fake records is rampant in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts where land prices are high, Bommai explained the modus operandi thus: “First, a fake record is created. A dispute is raised. It goes to the court of an AC or DC. Officials rule against it. The decision is challenged in court. A court order is brought saying records aren’t in order. But, officials don’t do anything. A case of contempt is filed. On the third contempt hearing, the court fixes a deadline. Then, officials issue orders citing court. This is how the entire system works.”

The CM pointed out that assistant commissioners have quasi-judicial powers. “It’s an organised nexus. Powers are misused under external influence and inducements,” he said.

Bommai said Ranganath will be placed under suspension. “The ACB will be asked to probe not just the officer, but also beneficiaries,” he said, adding that Shivanna’s case will also be given to the ACB.

Assuring the Assembly that his government will take steps to “break the nexus of land mafia and officials”, Bommai said officials will be made accountable by name.

“I will also review the existing law. Should officials have quasi-judicial powers on transferring government land to individuals? Should there be checks in place? We’re ready to tweak the law,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here