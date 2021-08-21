Will hold talks with Centre to set up NIA branch in Mangaluru

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that he will hold talks with Central government to set up a regional office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mangaluru.

"MLAs from coastal belt had demanded that Mangaluru should have a NIA branch, following coastal district's terror links. The government is considering the demand for setting up of a unit of NIA in Mangaluru positively. We have considered the recent raids conducted by the NIA in Ullal and Bhatkal in connection with Kerala ISIS module. The police have taken many measures to prevent terror activities in the region. The police have also been asked to remain alert," he told media persons on Friday.

"Terror links to the coastal region is not new. Even in the past issues related to the terror links had cropped up," he recollected and maintained that police will keep vigil.

To a query on number of Kannadigas stranded in Afghanisthan, the minister said there was no exact statistics. The government has appointed senior IPS Officer Umesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police-CID, as a nodal officer to coordinate with Union government on bringing back residents of Karnataka stranded in Afghanistan. The officer will be coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on bringing back the residents. The Centre has taken all steps to bring back the stranded Indians. People can contact nodal officer, the Minister said.

On people firing in the air at Yaragol, a border village in Gurmatkal taluk of Yadgir district, to welcome Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagawanth Khuba, the Minister said, "FIR was registered. It is actually a custom to fire in the air during celebration in Malnad area. Even when a baby is born, shots are fired in the air. Such practices are followed even in Kodagu and other districts in Malnad. But it is wrong to display such acts in public. Such incidents of firing in the air might prove fatal sometimes."

On SDPI disrupting Independence Day celebrations in Kabaka, the Minister said that police had taken legal action.