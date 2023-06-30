Will implement state education policy in phases: Minister

The state will soon have a state education policy (SEP) in place of the national education policy (NEP) and the same would be implemented in phases, Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar said on Friday.

"The previous BJP government implemented the Centre's new education policy in the state two years back. But the NEP has not been implemented in many states, including the BJP-ruled states. Hence, as per the announcement made in our manifesto, we will formulate a new education policy and implement the same in a phased manner," the minister said addressing at unveiling of Sangolli Rayanna statue at a first grade degree college here.

"The education system in the state will be reshaped keeping in view the changing demands and the future of students. The proposed policy will aim to make the students industry-ready," the minister added.

"The process to recruit 1,242 assistant professors for the government first grade degree colleges has been stalled as the matter is pending before the court. The government will take necessary steps to clear the confusion and provide justice to the deserving candidates," the minister said.

Kittur Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna's courage and sacrifice continue to inspire us. Nobody can distort or tweak their history, Sudhakar said.