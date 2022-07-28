Will implement 'Yogi Model' if required, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would implement the 'Yogi Model' to curb communal elements if required.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is taking measures based on the situation in the state. "If the situation arose here, Yogi model will be followed here too," he said, responding to media queries at a briefing held to mark one-year of his government.

To a question on banning Popular Front of India, he said that the Central government had to ban the organisation. "The state government has sent all the required reports. Soon, the Centre will issue directions (on banning the organisation)," he said.

On the murder of Praveen Nettare, Bommai said that the state government had initiated action in such cases. "In Harsha's case, we took action in 24 hours. Similar action was initiated in the KG Halli and DJ Halli riot case. We won't talk, we will act," he said, assuring strict action in this case too.

"The government will not allow any organised crime that disturbs communal harmony. I urge everyone to maintain peace," Bommai said.

There are some organisations which have come up in the last decade only to create a controversy, he said, citing the hijab row in the state. Though the row was restricted to five students of a college, some organisations conspired to stir disturbance across the state using the issue. "We controlled the situation... The court also upheld (the state's order on the issue)," he said.

There will be some diversion from the state governments' development agenda due to these issues. Yet the state government has not deviated from the development agenda, he said.

On whether provocative statements by some BJP leaders have triggered such incidents, he said that none of the leaders from the party have issued such statements.