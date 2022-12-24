Will present K'taka Budget for 2023-24 in Feb: Bomai

Will present Karnataka Budget for 2023-24 in Feb: Bomai

Bommai said that he had already held two rounds of talks with the Finance department

DHNS
DHNS, Shiggaon,
  Dec 24 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 22:40 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he would present the state Budget for 2023-24 in February.

Bommai said that he had already held two rounds of talks with the Finance department. “I will start holding meetings with all the departments from January and present the state Budget for 2023-24 in February,” he told reporters here.

On the preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls, Bommai said, “Several development works and pro-people programmes are being implemented effectively in the state. I will meet the BJP national president and leaders in Delhi on December 26 to discuss the preparations for the polls,” Bommai said.

