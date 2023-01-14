Will present pro-people budget in February: Bommai

He said the quantum of budget will be finalised after holding talks with officials of various departments after Sankranti

DHNS
DHNS, Davanagere,
  • Jan 14 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 15:36 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that he would present a pro-people budget in the second week of February.

Speaking to media persons in Davangere on Saturday, he said the quantum of budget will be finalised after holding talks with officials of various departments after Sankranti festival.

On rise in reservation percentage for the SCs /STs, he said the government has already framed a law through ordinance. It has been forwarded to the Centre for the approval. "The government of Tamil Nadu had done this in the past. We are also moving on the same path."

He said that though the area of cotton cutivation is high in Karnataka, but textile activities are.less. So it has been decided to set up 24 textile parks in the state. Karnataka is the exporter of textile materials to the other states and the countries.

