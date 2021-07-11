Will raise illegal quarrying issue in Parliament: Sumalatha

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh said that she would raise the issue of illegal quarrying around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in the upcoming Lok Sabha session.

“My fight is different. I am not fighting against them (JD-S leaders) with respect to the KRS issue, but against illegal quarrying,” she

said.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, meanwhile, took a dig at the comments by Sumalatha that cracks had developed in the KRS due to alleged illegal quarrying.

The MP said that she was fighting against illegal quarrying in Mandya district. “I have just tried to bring it to everyone’s attention. I have not targeted anyone nor indulged in vendetta politics,” Sumalatha said.

She was speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan, following new Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s swearing-in ceremony in the city, on Sunday.

JD(S) leaders and Sumalatha were involved in a spat following the latter’s remarks on the safety of the KRS dam. On Sunday, fans of late actor Ambareesh threatened to stage a protest against JD(S) leaders for attacking Sumalatha. The MP, in a meeting with her supporters and Ambareesh fans on Sunday, requested them to refrain from such

moves.

Responding to queries on the issue, Shivakumar said that he would not comment “on remarks made for cheap publicity on KRS developing cracks.”

“It is a very sensitive issue. KRS dam is an asset of the state and the nation. People in responsible positions should not make such remarks,” he said, adding that the comments have stirred fear among those residing in areas downstream of the reservoir.

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology minister Murugesh Nirani said that the department officials had inspected all quarries around the dam following Sumalatha’s complaint. If there is any more evidence of illegal operations she can submit it and government will take action, he said.