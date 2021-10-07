Will restore rain-hit areas, roads in Bengaluru soon: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government would take measures to restore the rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, and rid the city roads of potholes, once the rain recedes.

The chief minister, who arrived in Mysuru to attend the Dasara inauguration, told reporters, “Bengaluru city experiences problems when it rains. Low-lying areas get waterlogged, and layouts on lake beds and areas adjoining Raja Kaluve are badly affected.

Relief works during rain is difficult. I have directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner to take up restoration works in the affected areas and provide a permanent solution,” the CM said.

“A task force has been constituted to study the roads. Details like, when it was laid, how many times it has been repaired and who is the contractor, will be collected. If the works are sub-standard, action will be initiated against the contractor,” he said.

“There is a need to take up relief works immediately. Filling of potholes will be taken up scientifically. Potholes can’t be filled when it rains. All potholes will be cleared, once the rains recede,” he added.

