Will surely nab those involved in Mysuru gang-rape, says DG&IGP Praveen Sood

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood on Friday said that the gang-rape suspects would be nabbed soon.

"The police are investigating the case without waiting for the rape survivor’s statement," he told reporters here.

"The girl is under a state of shock. Her parents have assured of cooperation at the appropriate time. The investigation has started based on the evidence available. We are not waiting for the victim’s statements,” he said.

A gang of men allegedly raped a college girl after attacking her friend near Chamundi Hill late on August 24. The girl and her male friend are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The DG & IGP said,"The crime scene is preserved and all necessary materials are collected from the spot. Home minister and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have directed the Police department to take the case on priority."

To a query on reports that engineering students are behind the gang-rape, the DG& IGP refused to respond.

“We are investigating the case. We will crack it soon,” he said.

"Home Minister Araga Jnanendra termed the gang-rape and robbery case as unfortunate. I have directed the police to crack the cases immediately."

The Minister congratulated City police Commissioner Chandragupta and police team for cracking the armed robbery case in which a youth was shot dead.

Indrajit Lankesh terms victim as ‘Manini’

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh on Friday described Mysuru gang-rape victim as ‘Manini’ meaning the one who upholds honour.

On the lines of ‘Nirbhaya’ of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case, Indrajit named the victim as Manini.

"Wide publicity should be given to the punishment for rape as a deterrent," he told reporters.

“Huge boards should be put up in all bus stands on penalty for rape. The police can't be blamed for the gang-rape. If there is no interference in policing and administration, the government machinery can achieve efficiency. It is unfortunate that Mysuru, which has epithets like cultural and historical city, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Of late, robbery, dacoity, assaults and rapes have disturbed Mysuru,” he said.

'Set up special court for trial'

JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy on Friday sought not to use the gang-rape incident for political mileage.

"Local police staff should be suspended. A special court should be set up for the case. The guilty should be punished," he told reporters.

"The incident has tarnished the image of the state. The statement of a few ministers that the young woman should not have gone to the isolated place during the night invited flak. Let them issue an order saying that the women should not leave the house after 6 pm. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra should own moral responsibility and resign. Such statements are issued to cover up the department's failure," he said.