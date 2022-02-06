Will tour Karnataka after Covid subsides: BSY

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that he would tour the length and breadth of Karnataka, after Covid pandemic subsides, to strengthen the party at grassroots for the 2023 Assembly polls.

"I will start visiting districts in another 15 to 20 days. We will ensure that the party returns to power by winning at least 135 to 140 seats in the next Assembly polls. I hled talks with party leaders in this regard on Saturday," Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Replying to a query on the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa, Yediyurappa said, "There is a Modi wave in the country. The BJP will win the ongoing elections being held in the five states, including Goa, he added.