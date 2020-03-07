Will waive farm loans within 24 hours: BSY

Will waive farm loans within 24 hours: BSY

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Mar 07 2020, 22:47pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 23:21pm ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the agrarian loans would be written off within 24 hours if the the farmers furnish necessary documents.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Sarvajna Lift Irrigation scheme in Hirekerur, Yediyurappa said, "If injustice is meted out to the eligible farmers under the loan waiver scheme announced by the previous government led by H D Kumaraswamy, my government is committed to waiving loans if the farmers produce required documents."

Agriculture Minister B C Patil told reporters, "H D Kumaraswamy made the announcement to waive farm loans, but he did not come up with scheme modalities. The BJP government will not do injustice to the eligible farmers."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Waive farm loans
within 24 hours
Comments (+)
 