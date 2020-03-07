Will waive farm loans within 24 hours: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the agrarian loans would be written off within 24 hours if the the farmers furnish necessary documents.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for Sarvajna Lift Irrigation scheme in Hirekerur, Yediyurappa said, "If injustice is meted out to the eligible farmers under the loan waiver scheme announced by the previous government led by H D Kumaraswamy, my government is committed to waiving loans if the farmers produce required documents."

Agriculture Minister B C Patil told reporters, "H D Kumaraswamy made the announcement to waive farm loans, but he did not come up with scheme modalities. The BJP government will not do injustice to the eligible farmers."