Will walk extra mile with you, CM Bommai tells industrialists

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured industrialists Wednesday that he would "walk the extra mile" to ensure that Karnataka became the Number One state for industrial growth.

Bommai was speaking at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award ceremony organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Vidhana Soudha.

Bommai said that there was a requirement of another Visvesvaraya to take Karnataka forward in the 21st century. "When I say he (Visvesvaraya) must be reborn, I mean that there are people among us with his talents. The government will provide opportunities for such people in the coming days," he said.

Also Read | Fix roads damaged in rains, CM Bommai tells officials

"In the coming days, to make Karnataka Number One on the industrial map, I am ready to walk the extra mile with you," he said.

The 2021 edition of the award for outstanding contributions to the economic and social development of the state was conferred to M R Jayaram, chairman of the Gokula Education Foundation that runs the M S Ramaiah institutions.

Speaking at the event, Jayaram said that there was an urgent need to promote greater cooperation between public and private agencies. "Covid-19 has shown how private and government hospitals can work together... The cooperation between public and private institutions should be further supported so that people are able to access the best of healthcare," he said.