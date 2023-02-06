Wine mela brings farmers’ produce to consumers

Wine mela brings farmers’ produce to consumers

Wine was exhibited and sold in 20 stalls. Of which, three stalls had wines purchased from the farmers, along with other products

K S Girish
K S Girish, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Feb 06 2023, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 05:23 ist
A variety of products were on sale at the wine mela held at the Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri.CRedit: Special Arrangement

The wine mela at the Gandhi Maidan has provided a platform to reach farmers’ produces directly to the customers.

Wine was exhibited and sold in 20 stalls. Of which, three stalls had wines purchased from the farmers, along with other products.

The Pushpagiri Horticulture Farmer Producer Company has over 1,000 farmer members. Along with wine, they also make arrangements for selling ‘Gandhari Menasu’, honey, coffee and other produces.

Company MD Satheesh said, “We directly sell farm produces to the customers without any middlemen. We sell honey from Pushpagiri.”

Binny from Bhagandeshwara Horticulture Farmer Producer Company said, “We sell farm produces that are cultivated organically.
We visit the farms and purchase after verifying the produces.”

The stall kept wines made of ‘Gandhari Menasu’, betel, pomegranate, apple, passion fruit, along with honey, coconut oil, cashewnut and clove. There were Hopcoms stalls selling wines produced by farmers and other horticulture crops.

As many as 15,000 people visited the flower show at the Raja Seat on Saturday alone. Horticulture department deputy director Pramod said that the flower show was a grand success.

However, vendors expressed that the footfall at the wine mela was not on expected lines.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wine
farmers
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 