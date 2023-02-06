Wine mela brings farmers’ produce to consumers

The wine mela at the Gandhi Maidan has provided a platform to reach farmers’ produces directly to the customers.

Wine was exhibited and sold in 20 stalls. Of which, three stalls had wines purchased from the farmers, along with other products.

The Pushpagiri Horticulture Farmer Producer Company has over 1,000 farmer members. Along with wine, they also make arrangements for selling ‘Gandhari Menasu’, honey, coffee and other produces.

Company MD Satheesh said, “We directly sell farm produces to the customers without any middlemen. We sell honey from Pushpagiri.”

Binny from Bhagandeshwara Horticulture Farmer Producer Company said, “We sell farm produces that are cultivated organically.

We visit the farms and purchase after verifying the produces.”

The stall kept wines made of ‘Gandhari Menasu’, betel, pomegranate, apple, passion fruit, along with honey, coconut oil, cashewnut and clove. There were Hopcoms stalls selling wines produced by farmers and other horticulture crops.

As many as 15,000 people visited the flower show at the Raja Seat on Saturday alone. Horticulture department deputy director Pramod said that the flower show was a grand success.

However, vendors expressed that the footfall at the wine mela was not on expected lines.