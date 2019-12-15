Winter festival at Mysuru Palace from December 22

After the flower replica of Chandrayaan-2, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), attracted the visitors during the Dasara flower show, the ‘Winter Festival-2019’ will have a model of ISRO’s ‘Satellite launch’ vehicle on the Mysuru Palace premises.

The winter festival, is organised by the District Administration, in association with Tourism Department and Mysuru Palace Board, on December 22. The festival will end on December 31.

A variety of flowers will be used to create the flower replica of satellite launch. Ping pong flowers will be used to create models respecting Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Navy.

The replica of Benglauru Palace, measuring 45 x 10 x 20 ft, will be created. A flower portrait of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swami; replicas of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar sitting on the throne and Swami Vivekananda will be the major attractions in the flower show.

A horse-driven sarot, Shivalinga created using lemon and leaves, two-elephants, King cobra, peacock, desert animals and birds are planned to attract the children.

Around four lakh flowers of different varieties, including roses, orchids, chrysanthemum among others will be used.

In addition, 20,000 varieties of decorative flower pots, including marigold, dahlia, bonsai, will be kept for display.

Photography and documentary video related to Mysuru dynasty will be screened and Navarathri doll show will also be organised.

Palace Illumination

As a large number of visitors are expected to throng the Palace premises, Mysuru Palace will be illuminated on all the days between 7 pm and 8.30 pm.

The entry for the visitors to the flower show will be

free.

New Year

To welcome the New Year 2020, a grand display of fireworks has been arranged at Mysuru Palace on the December 31, between 12 midnight to 12.15 am. Earlier, Police personnel will perform Police band between 11 pm and 12 midnight.