Winter session unlikely in Belagavi this year too

For the second successive year, the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi seems highly unlikely.

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept the government from holding the monsoon session and it is bound by law to convene one before September 23.

While it is still unclear whether another session will be convened this year, the Finance department has expressed reservations over convening a winter session in Belagavi - especially at a time when the state was scraping the bottom of the barrel for funds.

Last year too, the winter session in Belagavi was called off after the district administration expressed its inability to play host due to flood.

The Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, which is a replica of Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, was built in 2012 in an attempt to bring the administration closer to North Karnataka, amid concerns that the region felt

alienated.

M K Vishalakshi, secretary, Legislative Assembly, said dates for the next session are expected to be finalised during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on August 20.

If the Cabinet finalises the date, a session can be held September first week. This will allow the secretariat to seek questions from legislators 15 days in advance, she said.