With 2,052 infections, Karnataka sees 34% jump in daily Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Thursday saw a 34 per cent rise in daily Covid-19 cases as the state reported 2,052 fresh cases, up from yesterday's 1,531 cases.

Today's spike took the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll rose to 36,491 with 35 more deaths, the health department said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 505 new cases, up from yesterday's 376, which was also a 34 per cent rise. The city saw 257 discharges and nine deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state now stands at 23,253.

Among other districts Dakshina Kannada reported 396 new cases, Udupi 174, Mysuru 157, Hassan 136.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,463, followed by Mysuru 1,72,637 and Tumakuru 1,17,667.

Cumulatively a total of 3.83 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,861 were tested on Thursday alone.

(With inputs fro PTI)