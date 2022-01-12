With 21,390 new cases, Karnataka's daily infections see massive jump

Karnataka's fresh Covid-19 infections surges to 21,390

Reporting yet another spike, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 93,099.

There were 1,541 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,68,002, the health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.

Of the ten deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mysuru. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second-highest of 594 new cases, Mysuru 524, Dakshina Kannada 519, Hassan 409 and Udupi 361.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,34,957 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,725 and Tumakuru 1,22,845.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,44,869, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,231.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,81,69,653 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,95,047 were on Wednesday alone.

