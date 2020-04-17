With 3 more cases, Chikkaballapur under seal down

With three more persons testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, the district administration has sealed down the whole city to bring the situation under control.

Twelve from Gauribidanur and four from Chikkaballapur have tested positive for the viral infection till now and two of the patients have already succumbed. A 69-year-old infected living on Anjuman Road passed away two days ago and three persons who came in contact with the deceased tested positive on Friday. These three include a 19-year-old son of the deceased.

As soon as the first Covid-19 case was detected on Anjuman Road, the health department had quarantined six persons including the wife, children and maid of the family.

The district administration had already locked down in wards 10, 12, 13 and 17 soon after the first case was detected. However, with the rise in numbers, the seal down was extended to the whole of the city. Barring medical stores, all other businesses and commercial establishments remain closed in Chikkaballapur.

A nodal officer and volunteers have been deputed for each ward and commissioner of Urban Development Authority, Bhaskar, has been appointed special officer.

The nodal officer has formed a WhatsApp group to ensure the supply of essential commodities to people through volunteers. Eight infected persons have recovered in the district. They have been discharged and are in quarantine.