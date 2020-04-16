With 34 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally reaches 313

A staggering 34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka today, raising the state’s tally to 313.

The numbers include seven people from Belagavi, five from Bengaluru Urban, three from the Mysore-Nanjangud Pharma cluster, seven from Vijayapura, and one each from Gadag and Kalaburagi. Nineteen males (including three children), and 15 women make up the gender split.

One 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru is a contact of Patient 252, a 65-year-old man who died of complications brought on by the disease on April 14.

Another individual (Patient 281) is a 65-year-old female who was identified after she was discovered to be suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Many of the new cases were disclosed as having been infected by people they know. Six people, for instance, are contacts of Patient 224, a 38-year-old man from Hirebagwadi, who himself was infected by Patient 128, a 20-year-old returnee from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, who was found to be positive on April 3.

Four people were contacts of Patient 221, a 60-year-old woman in Vijayapura who does not have a history of travel, but was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she was found to be suffering from SARI.

Another three were contacts of Patient 225, a 55-year-old man from Raibagh, Belagavi, who himself got the disease from Patient 150, a 41-year-old woman who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation on March 20. Three more are contacts of Patient 245, a 45-year-old man who is a contact of Patient 149, another Tablighi Jamaat congregation attendee.

Meantime, Patient 302, a 23-year-old woman in Kalaburagi was disclosed as having been a contact of a one-year-old baby boy who was hospitalized yesterday with influenza-like symptoms. Another is the contact of Patient 166 who passed away from the disease last week.

New death reported

Meantime, health officials disclosed a new death which had transpired yesterday. A medical official at Victoria said that the 66-year-old man (Patient 195) had passed away on Wednesday morning.

He had apparently been on ventilator support since April 10. His travel history was purely internal - having come from Manipur to Bengaluru on March 12.