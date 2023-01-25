With drop in Red violence, Karnataka plans to downsize Anti-Naxal Force

With zero reports of Naxal activities in Karnataka in the last seven years, the state government is contemplating ‘rationalising’ the strength of the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).

The ANF was formed in 2005 to counter the armed rebel groups.

Higher officials, requesting anonymity, informed DH that the government is planning to cut down around 250 staff members and six camps. The ANF, headquartered at Karkala in Udupi district, currently has 15 camps across Malnad and the Western Ghats, with a total of 500 personnel.

The police department is contemplating concentrating on 'high-risk' areas by deploying more staff, while removing camps from locations with low chances of recurrence of Naxal activities. For instance, the team at Agumbe camp, which is identified as a low-risk area, can be shifted to a border place in Kodagu where several attempts of Naxal penetrations have been recorded.

"There will be no compromise on people's life and security. The state government will not completely disband the ANF. We will also better utilise the police department's human and financial resources," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

He also said that there are no active Naxals within Karnataka and the Bengaluru police are keeping a track of "underground Naxals".

Sources in ANF said there are eight Naxals originally from Karnataka who have taken shelter in other states.

While the ANF is a unit formed by deputing police personnel from across the state, some districts also have anti-Naxal squads constituting staff from the district police force. Some of the districts, including Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, have already dissolved the ANS and absorbed the deputed staff into their parent units.

During the peak of the Naxal movement (1990 to 2012) in the state, there were around 40 to 45 active armed Naxals who had taken shelter in the thick forests of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga and in the arid regions of Bidar, Raichur, Ballari and Tumakuru.

Between 2005 and 2012, the ANF killed 19 Naxals in 11 encounters. It also lost three men during these operations. Eight Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel were killed at Tumakuru in 2005 in an ambush carried out by Naxals. Naxals also killed seven civilians accusing them of being police informers.

Over the last decade, as many as 14 Naxals have surrendered their weapons and reintegrated into society.

Satellite calls

ANF Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said his men are currently performing 'area domination' exercises and gathering intelligence. When asked about the recent incidents of 'satellite calls' being reported from Naxal-affected areas, he said the ANF visited each of these sites and further investigations are on.

"Satellite phones are usually used by high-sea fishermen. But, as the call locations were found to be near Naxal-affected areas, we are not taking chances," Minister Jnanendra said.

Speaking to DH, activist Sirimane Nagaraj slammed the very purpose of forming ANF. Instead of finding a social and economic solution to a problem created due to displacement, land acquisition and social inequality, the government used oppressive means to douse pro-people protests, he said. “ANF is currently being used to harass people and is serving no other purpose, so it has to be completely dismantled,” he added.

Nov 17, 2003: Naxalites Hajima and Parvathi gunned down by police in Udupi dist

Feb 6, 2005: Naxal leader Saketh Rajan shot dead by state Anti-Naxal Squad in Chikkamagaluru

May 17, 2005: Naxals kill tribal leader Sheshaiah for being a 'police informer'

Feb 10, 2005: Naxals kill 6 cops and a civilian in Venkatammanahalli, Tumakuru. Attack results in the formation of Anti-Naxal Force

Nov 19, 2008: 3 Naxals and an ANF commando killed in encounter near Horanadu