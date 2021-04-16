With over 14,000 cases, Karnataka sees highest single-day Covid spike

Karnataka on Thursday reported its highest single-day Covid spike of 14,738 cases and 66 related fatalities. With this, the total number of infections has climbed to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112.

The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

“Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have reserved only 15-20% of what has been asked for. The government will consider it as a serious lapse. Strict measures will be initiated if they do not follow government orders,” warned Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

Read | Covid-19: Karnataka calls off 'village stay' event

He said the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been reserved for SARI and ILI cases. “Presently, 300 beds are available in Victoria for Covid patients and it will be increased to 500 shortly; 300 beds are in Bowring, 150 in Charaka, and 100 beds in HSIS Ghosha and 100 beds will be reserved in KC General hospital within two weeks,” said the minister.

He added that the Technical Advisory Committee will submit its report on the surge in Covid cases and containment measures to the chief minister, who will take a decision after an all-party meeting.

The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged. The state has so far seen 11,09,650 Covid-19 positive cases, which include 9,99,958 discharges. Out of 96,561 active cases, 555 are in ICU.

Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban. Among the districts, Kalaburagi reported 624 new cases, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, and Mysuru 327. A total of over 2.31 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,29,400 were tested on Thursday alone.