Withdraw Cabinet rank status: BSY tells Bommai

Withdraw Cabinet rank status: B S Yediyurappa tells Bommai

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa declined the Cabinet rank status offered to him

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 14:38 ist
Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

A day after the Bommai government extended Cabinet rank status to former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, he has written to the government requesting it to withdraw the same.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa declined the Cabinet rank status offered to him. "...I request you to provide only those facilities extended to immediate past chief minister of the state and request you to withdraw the order granting me the Cabinet rank status," he wrote.

According to the order issued Saturday by the government, Yediyurappa was to be extended the Cabinet status until CM Bommai is in office. The decision had raised eyebrows, and was interpreted in some quarters as the former CM's effort to retain Cauvery as his official residence. 

Though Cauvery is the designated residence of the CM, former CMs including Congress' Siddaramaiah had stayed at the residence during the tenure of their successor.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

Boycott calls weigh ahead of Winter Olympics in Beijing

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

DH Toon | Shifting the goalpost makes winning easy

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

In Pics: India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Japan wins home Gold in Baseball, a national passion

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

Golden boy gives Sirsi village a reason to rejoice

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

When a fighting Aditi had golf trending in India

North-East: Map is not the territory

North-East: Map is not the territory

 