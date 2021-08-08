Withdraw Cabinet rank status: B S Yediyurappa tells Bommai

A day after the Bommai government extended Cabinet rank status to former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, he has written to the government requesting it to withdraw the same.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa declined the Cabinet rank status offered to him. "...I request you to provide only those facilities extended to immediate past chief minister of the state and request you to withdraw the order granting me the Cabinet rank status," he wrote.

According to the order issued Saturday by the government, Yediyurappa was to be extended the Cabinet status until CM Bommai is in office. The decision had raised eyebrows, and was interpreted in some quarters as the former CM's effort to retain Cauvery as his official residence.

Though Cauvery is the designated residence of the CM, former CMs including Congress' Siddaramaiah had stayed at the residence during the tenure of their successor.