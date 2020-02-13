Withdraw sedition case against women, school, Brinda Karat urges Karnataka govt

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on Thursday urged the state government to withdraw sedition case against Bidar’s Shaheen Education Foundation, the mother of a girl student and the headmistress of the primary school in connection with the anti-CAA play enacted by a team of students last month.

Speaking at the women’s convention organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register by Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane here, she condemned the state government for separating the child from her widowed mother by booking a case on the basis of the play in the school.

On what moral grounds did the BJP government book the case, Brinda sought to know. She urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to intervene and take steps to get the mother of the child and headmistress released from the jail by withdrawing the sedition case.