Wolf goes on biting spree, injures nine

  Feb 11 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A wolf went on a biting spree, injuring nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundgol taluk of the district in the early hours of Saturday.

It is learnt that the wolf strayed into the village early morning and attacked nine persons who were sleeping on the verandah in front of their houses. The victims have suffered injuries on hands, legs and neck. The canine has also attacked cattle in the cowshed, said the villagers.

The incident of wolf attack has created panic among the villagers.
The Forest officials have asked villagers to exercise caution while venturing out of houses in the dark and early morning.

