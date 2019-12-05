Woman burnt alive after car catches fire

A woman was burnt alive in front of her husband and two sons when the car she was travelling in caught fire near Nirna Cross in the taluk on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Kalyani Udaykumar (30) of Hyderabad. Her husband Udaykumar (45), children Gagankumar (7) and Jeevan Kumar (10) received injuries in the incident. They hail from Naseram in Hyderabad.

They were travelling in the Santro car from Maharashtra to Telangana after visiting a private hospital at Udgir. A case has been registered at Manna Yekkeli police station.

Police said, Kalyani Udaykumar was suffering from back pain and the family had been to Udgir for treatment. While returning to Naseram they had switched on the heater inside the car due to cold weather.

Within a few minutes Udaykumar, who was driving the car, noticed smoke from the bonnet. He immediately stopped the car and tried to open the bonnet but the fire engulfed the car suddenly. Two children, who were sitting in the backseat, managed to escape. However, Kalyani, who was wearing seat belt, was trapped. Before her husband and children could help her, the raging fire completely engulfed the car fire, burning Kalyanai alive, the police explained.