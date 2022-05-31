Woman impresses PM with her Kannada; he tells her he would have made her contest polls

Impressed by the way a woman spoke in Kannada about a central government-sponsored health scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told her he would have made her contest elections.

The woman, who was talking to the Prime Minister through online interaction, had explained—and made quite an impression—to him in Kannada how the Ayushman Bharat scheme had helped her mother manage her diabetes and blood pressure. Modi was thoroughly taken in by the way she spoke her native tongue, and told her that if he was there in Karnataka as a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, he would have made her contest elections.

The Prime Minister was interacting on Tuesday with a select group of people from the district who had benefited from various central government schemes, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The interaction was held at the PDA Engineering College auditorium in the city and was attended by the Prime Minister virtually, as he is currently touring Himachal Pradesh.

Santoshi Ganapati, a resident of Kinni Sadak village in Kamalapur taluk, although not a direct beneficiary, spoke on behalf of her mother who was diabetic and suffered from blood pressure-related ailment. She explained to Modi in Kannada how health workers visited her house to provide required treatment to her mother, besides the free-of-cost health examination. Santoshi also told the Prime Minister how the treatment and the newly setup health and wellness centre in her village, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, has been a boon to her family and the cause of her mother doing well.

In the absence of a medical facility, the village struggled with getting the appropriate health-related services. “We had faced a lot of hardships in the village earlier in the absence of such medical facilities. I am thankful to you (Modi) for having established the health and wellness centre,” she said in Kannada, which was translated to Hindi in real-time for Modi.

Modi replied to her: “If I was in politics in Karnataka, I would have made you contest the elections. By the way you explained the benefit of the scheme, you (Santoshi) will become a leader.”

Expressing her happiness to have interacted with the Prime Minister, Santoshi told media persons that she will contest the polls if an opportunity comes.