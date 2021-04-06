Woman in sex CD need not doubt SIT probe: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the woman allegedly seen in the sleaze CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi need not doubt the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the investigation was proceeding in a fair manner.

"We are in favour of truth, but not far or against anybody. I won't react on the developments at the SIT. The team itself will inform of any progress," Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters here.

The minister said that the government was working on policy for checking online gambling.