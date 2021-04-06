Woman in sex CD need not doubt SIT probe: Bommai

'We are in favour of truth, but not far or against anybody'

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 04:39 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the woman allegedly seen in the sleaze CD involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi need not doubt the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the investigation was proceeding in a fair manner.

"We are in favour of truth, but not far or against anybody. I won't react on the developments at the SIT. The team itself will inform of any progress," Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters here. 

Read | SIT conducting Jarkiholi CD case probe impartially, says Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

The minister said that the government was working on policy for checking online gambling. 

 

