Women entrepreneurs to get Rs 10-lakh loan boost

The government envisages increasing the presence of women in the industry, by offering them support through loans for their businesses.

Bommai announced that a direct loan of Rs 10 lakh will be given to women entrepreneurs and women-led startups identified by Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society.

These loans will be provided through the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation. Also, the government has decided to provide training to 300 women graduates from SC/ST community to help them become entrepreneurs. This will be facilitated through IIM, Bengaluru.

Monthly pension for unmarried, divorced women and sexual minorities will be increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800.

Through this, 1.32 lakh beneficiaries will be benefited, the CM said. In addition, the monthly pension for women acid victims will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000, he added.

