Women in Karnataka launch indefinite strike for liquor ban

Thousands of women arriving from various parts of Karnataka launched an indefinite strike under the banner of 'Karnataka Madya Nisheda Andolana' on the bank of Krishna River in front of Sangamantha Temple at Koodalasangama on Monday.

The strike was launched to draw the attention of the state government to press for a complete ban on the sale of liquor across the state.

About 50 various organizations and religious pontiffs have extended their support for the strike. Food is being cooked on the bank of the river for the agitating women.

The women from Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, Raichur and Ballari districts are taking part in it.