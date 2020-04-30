Women’s NGO, police tie up for 3Hs: fill hope, render help, end hunger

The members of the Mahila Dakshata Samiti, an organisation that helps women and children from dysfunctional families, have now extended support to those in distress during the lockdown.

The Bengaluru-based NGO is part of the Disaster and Emergency Management team set up by the Karnataka government to carry out Covid-19 lockdown relief work.

The members have volunteered to help in the distribution of medicines, essential supplies as well as caring for the homeless. They have also initiated the ‘Feed the daily wager’ project in association with the Vidyaranyapura police station.

“As part of the project, we provide 100 meals a day to slum dwellers,” says Saranya Hegde, president of the Samiti. A group of four women, all survivors of domestic abuse, prepare the food in the organisation’s kitchen. The police distribute the food with the aid of volunteers, especially Rotary Club members.

“The meals include lunch and dinner. Each day, we prepare different varieties of nutritious food,” says Lalitha H R, the person in charge of the kitchen.

“As far as possible, we try to help migrants who are not covered under various government schemes,” says Praveen Kumar, Inspector of Vidyaranyapura Police Station.

Apart from cooked food, the police have also made arrangements to supply dry ration and cooking gas.

“Empty stomachs can make people resort to crime. So, it is important to ensure that people’s hunger is sated,” says Praveen.

The members are also providing emotional support to the vulnerable. With increased instances of domestic violence reported during the lockdown, the NGO’s family counselling centre does telephonic counselling, to reach out and provide psychological support to people in distress.

The residents of the short stay home run by the organisation have been making two-layered masks from cotton fabric. The masks are supplied to the Department of Women and Child Development.

“We are glad that we are able to help others in some way,” says Radha M, who along with three other women, stitches up to 200 masks every day.

For more information and to support, log on to www.mahiladakshatasamiti.org.